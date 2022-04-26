Gujarat: Two From Rajasthan Held With Mephedrone Worth Over Rs 23 Lakh

Two men from Rajasthan were arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of mephedrone worth over Rs 23 lakh in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said.

A team of the special operations group (SOG) arrested the duo from Odhav locality of the city with 238.4 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 23.8 lakh, he said.

Mahesh and Lalshankar, both natives of Dungarpur in Rajasthan, were arrested while they were trying to deliver the contraband, the official said.

The man who supplied the banned drug for delivery has been named as a wanted accused in the case, he said.

"The accused are primarily farmers who were drawn into it for money. The primary investigation has revealed that the duo was promised Rs 2 lakh to deliver the contraband," the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, and further investigation was underway to identify the receiver, he added.

The seizure comes a day after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation caught a boat from Pakistan with a consignment of heroin worth Rs 280 crore.