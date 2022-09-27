Gujarat Reports 96 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 953

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 96 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 12,74,459 and the toll to 11,034, the state health department said.

The lone coronavirus-linked death in the state in the last 24 hours was reported from Rajkot, it said.

With 123 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,62,472, said the department in a release.

The state now has 953 active cases, of which four patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 31 new cases, followed by Surat 22, Vadodara 10 and Jamnagar five, among others, it said.

With 1.05 lakh people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12.66 crore, said the department.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,459, new cases 96, death toll 11,034, discharged 12,62,472, active cases 953, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input