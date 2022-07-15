Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Registers 822 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

Gujarat on Friday reported 822 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 12,41,310, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department.

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 11:02 pm

Gujarat on Friday reported 822 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,41,310, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department.

The fresh deaths - one each in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar city - pushed the toll to 10,953, said the department in a release.

The tally of recoveries rose to 12,25,875 after 612 patients were declared discharged during the day, said the release.
Gujarat now has 4,482 active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,41,310, new cases 822, deaths 10,953, recoveries 12,25,875, active cases 4,482 and people tested so far - figures not released.

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Gujarat 822 New Cases Of COVID-19 The Health Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies