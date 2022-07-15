Gujarat Registers 822 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

Gujarat on Friday reported 822 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 12,41,310, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department.

The fresh deaths - one each in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar city - pushed the toll to 10,953, said the department in a release.

The tally of recoveries rose to 12,25,875 after 612 patients were declared discharged during the day, said the release.

Gujarat now has 4,482 active cases.

