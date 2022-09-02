Gujarat Registers 191 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Below 1,500

Gujarat on Friday registered 191 new Covid-19 cases and one more death due to the infection, taking the overall tally to 12,70,639 and the toll to 11,014, said the state Health Department.

Also, 318 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,58,155 and leaving the state with 1,470 active cases, said the department in a release.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,70,639, new cases 191, deaths 11,014, discharged 12,58,155, active cases 1,470, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)