Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Registers 191 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Below 1,500

Gujarat on Friday registered 191 new Covid-19 cases and one more death due to the infection, taking the overall tally to 12,70,639 and the toll to 11,014, said the state Health Department.

Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19
Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:26 pm

Gujarat on Friday registered 191 new Covid-19 cases and one more death due to the infection, taking the overall tally to 12,70,639 and the toll to 11,014, said the state Health Department.

Also, 318 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,58,155 and leaving the state with 1,470 active cases, said the department in a release.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,70,639, new cases 191, deaths 11,014, discharged 12,58,155, active cases 1,470, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(Inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Positivity Rate Active Tally Below 1500 Gujarat Registers 191 New Coronavirus Cases 1 Death 318 Persons Recovered From The Infection State Health Department
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means