Gujarat Floods: 16 Dead, 15,000 Shifted To Safety; Crocodile On Flooded Streets Of Vadodara

At least 16 people died, while over 15,000 people were reportedly evacuated in various districts of Gujarat as heavy rains continue to drench the state on Wednesday. Gujarat has been receiving incessant rains from last four days, which has caused flooding at several places of the coastal state.
Rescue operations launched: The authorities including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its state counterpart SDRF, the Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard are carrying out relief and rescue operations at the affected places. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation and to ensure Centre's support in the crisis.
At least 13 out of the state's 251 talukas received over 200 mm rainfall, and another 39 over 100 mm rainfall during this period, throwing life out of gear and inundating low-lying areas, reports mentioned.
As per an official statement, 137 reservoirs and lakes, and 24 rivers in the state were flowing above the danger marks, causing flooding in low-lying areas.
Rain casualties: As per news agency PTI, a total nine people died in rain-related incidents, such as collapse of walls and drowning, in different parts of the state on Tuesday. On Monday, seven persons had died in similar incidents in the state. Three persons died after a wall collapsed in Anand district on Tuesday.
Two others died in Mahisagar district, and one each in Kheda and Ahmedabad districts due to wall collapse incidents. One person each drowned in Junagadh and Bharuch district.
Rescue operations on: At least 16 people—a majority of whom hail from Kheda and Morbi districts, were rescued on Tuesday, reports said.
Another 8,460 were evacuated and shifted to safer places, which included around 3,000 from Navsari and around 1,000 each from Vadodara and Kheda, PTI reported.
With this, over 15,000 people have been evacuated in two days - Monday and Tuesday, the above report mentioned.
As many as five columns of the army were deployed in Morbi, Anand, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot and Vadodara each to carry out relief and rescue operations, officials said.
Vadodara flood situation: Vadaodara in Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation as the Vishwamitri River's water level has surged to 35 feet, reports said.
The rising water level has flooded nearby areas, prompting immediate action, they added. Besides, the local residents of Vadodara are sharing footage of crocodiles entering the city's flooded colonies on micro-blogging site-X as the city is submerged in rising waters.
Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Dilip Rana told news agency ANI: "The Vishwamitri River's water level has increased by 35 feet, leading to a flood-like condition in the adjacent areas."
In order to address the situation, the gates of the Ajwa and Pratappura dams, which contribute to the Vishwamitri River, have been temporarily closed to prevent further water level increases and to reduce the impact on the affected areas. reports said.
"This measure will decrease the water inflow into the river by 70-80%," Rana was quoted as saying.
Visuals on social media depict severe waterlogging in Vadodara.
PM Modi assures Gujarat CM Patel of support: Gujarat CM Patel said in a post on X said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had a telephonic conversation with me about the heavy rain situation in Gujarat and got details of the relief and rescue operations."
PM Modi provided guidance on protection of lives and livestock, and assured all necessary support and assistance from the central government, he said.
"Hon'ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by showing concern about Gujarat. He has a deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, he always stands by Gujarat and the people of the state, providing warmth and invaluable guidance," Patel added.
Rail, road traffic hit: Rains in Gujarat have also disrupted the movement of traffic and trains as roads and railway lines were flooded. At least eight trains, including Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat Express, were cancelled and 10 other trains partially cancelled, the Western Railway said in an update.
IMD Issues 'red', 'orange' alert for Gujarat parts: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and issued an "orange alert" as well as "red alert" for parts of Gujarat. The IMD issued a "red alert" in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, where heavy rains over the past few days have disrupted day-to-day life.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 28 and August 29 in north Gujarat. In Saurashtra and Kutch, extremely heavy rainfall is expected until August 30. In South Gujarat, heavy rainfall is likely until August 31, IMD said.
Situation in other districts of Gujarat: Several districts of Saurashtra region, especially Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot received very heavy rainfall in 24 hours ending 6 am on Wednesday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data showed.
Khambhalia taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district alone received 454 mm rainfall, followed by Jamnagar city with 387 mm rainfall, and Jamjodhpur taluka in Jamnagar with 329 mm rainfall.