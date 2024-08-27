National

Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points

In response, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a virtual meeting with district collectors, police chiefs, and senior civic officials to assess and manage the situation.

Relief operation in flood affected areas of Navsari
Relief operation in flood affected areas of Navsari Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rains lashed Gujarat on Monday, causing widespread flooding and leading to the deaths of three people, with seven others reported missing. Hundreds have been relocated to safer areas due to the inundation of low-lying regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert as they warned for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to experience extremely heavy showers until Thursday morning.

In response, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a virtual meeting with district collectors, police chiefs, and senior civic officials to assess and manage the situation.

The state education department has announced a holiday for all primary schools on Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions.

IMD has forecast of 'heavy to very heavy' rain at a few places with isolated 'extremely heavy' rain in south Gujarat districts till Tuesday - PTI
All Primary Schools In Gujarat To Remain Closed On August 27 Due To Heavy Rains

BY Outlook Web Desk

Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat | Top Points

  • Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory suggesting passengers to check flight schedules with airlines and allow extra time for check-in due to expected heavy rain in the coming days. The airport's official X handle stated, "Passengers travelling through SVPI Airport are advised to allocate additional time for check-in processes."

  • The state education department has announced a holiday for all primary schools on Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions.

  • According to latest IMD updates a deep depression is causing heavy rain in the state and the neighbouring region. In a post on X they wrote, "DD over north Gujarat moved westwards in past 6 hrs,close to Patan, about 40 km South of Deesa(GJ). To move slowly W-SW across Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by morning of 29th August."

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the CM Patel over the phone to get details of the situation caused by heavy rains.

  • The Chief Minister has directed department secretaries to restore electricity in affected areas and has instructed collectors to cancel staff leaves due to the red alert issued by the IMD.

  • As many as 13 teams of the NDRF teams and 22 of the SDRF were deployed in the affected districts to support rescue and relief operations

  • At least 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying areas in Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam.

  • Seven people are missing after a trolley tractor was swept away by an overflowing causeway in Halvad taluka, Morbi district. Despite a nearly 20-hour search by the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), they remain untraceable.

  • In Sabarkantha district, a car with two persons was washed away in the strong currents of a causeway near Katwad village. They were rescued after locals alerted the fire brigade.

  • Amid heavy rains, part of a bridge on National Highway 56 was damaged due to the strong flow of water in the Bharaj river in Chhota Udepur district, affecting the movement of vehicles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  2. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  3. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
  4. Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test
  5. BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Players In All Junior And Women Events
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  2. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  4. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
  5. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Student Outfit To Take Out 'Nabanna Abhijan' Today; Bengal Police Calls It 'Illegal'
  2. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  3. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  4. The Winner Comes Second In India's New Political Landscape
  5. Broadcast Bill, Waqf Amendment And Lateral Entry: Is BJP On The Backfoot?
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  2. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  3. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  4. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  5. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
World News
  1. Over Half Of Ukraine Hit By Russia's Deadly Overnight Barrage Of Missiles, Drones: Officials
  2. Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting 'Taipei, China' Promotional Materials
  3. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  4. Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes
  5. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know