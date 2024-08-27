Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points

At least 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying areas in Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Seven people are missing after a trolley tractor was swept away by an overflowing causeway in Halvad taluka, Morbi district. Despite a nearly 20-hour search by the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), they remain untraceable.

In Sabarkantha district, a car with two persons was washed away in the strong currents of a causeway near Katwad village. They were rescued after locals alerted the fire brigade.