Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points

Heavy rains lashed Gujarat on Monday, causing widespread flooding and leading to the deaths of three people, with seven others reported missing. Hundreds have been relocated to safer areas due to the inundation of low-lying regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert as they warned for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to experience extremely heavy showers until Thursday morning.
In response, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a virtual meeting with district collectors, police chiefs, and senior civic officials to assess and manage the situation.
The state education department has announced a holiday for all primary schools on Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions.
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat | Top Points
Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory suggesting passengers to check flight schedules with airlines and allow extra time for check-in due to expected heavy rain in the coming days. The airport's official X handle stated, "Passengers travelling through SVPI Airport are advised to allocate additional time for check-in processes."
According to latest IMD updates a deep depression is causing heavy rain in the state and the neighbouring region. In a post on X they wrote, "DD over north Gujarat moved westwards in past 6 hrs,close to Patan, about 40 km South of Deesa(GJ). To move slowly W-SW across Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by morning of 29th August."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the CM Patel over the phone to get details of the situation caused by heavy rains.
The Chief Minister has directed department secretaries to restore electricity in affected areas and has instructed collectors to cancel staff leaves due to the red alert issued by the IMD.
As many as 13 teams of the NDRF teams and 22 of the SDRF were deployed in the affected districts to support rescue and relief operations
At least 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying areas in Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam.
Seven people are missing after a trolley tractor was swept away by an overflowing causeway in Halvad taluka, Morbi district. Despite a nearly 20-hour search by the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), they remain untraceable.
In Sabarkantha district, a car with two persons was washed away in the strong currents of a causeway near Katwad village. They were rescued after locals alerted the fire brigade.
Amid heavy rains, part of a bridge on National Highway 56 was damaged due to the strong flow of water in the Bharaj river in Chhota Udepur district, affecting the movement of vehicles.