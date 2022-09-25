Gujarat Polls: Kejriwal, Mann To Meet Sanitation And Contractual Workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will today meet sanitation workers as well as contractual and outsourced employees of the Gujarat government in Ahmedabad.

The two Aam Aadmi Party leaders will also hold a two-hall meeting with youth from the state, where the Assembly polls are due in December this year, the AAP said.

The AAP has been making a concerted effort to emerge as the main force against the ruling BJP in the state, with leaders like Kejriwal and others promising various "guarantees" to the electorate if voted to power.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal offered a number of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units, allowances to unemployed people and women as well as sops to the business community.

AAP's Gujarat co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha yesterday visited Rajkot in the state and asked people to vote for his party. Taking a shot at Congress, Chadha said that the voting for the Congress was futile as the party had been unable to beat the BJP in the last 27 years.

The people of Gujarat want a change and are looking at AAP to deliver the "Kejriwal model of governance", he had said.