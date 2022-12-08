Gujarat's Love To BJP Unprecedented, People Rose Above Castes, Communities To Vote: PM Modi On Election Results

Amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and Modi-Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening thanked the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh along with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the assembly election results.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi said the love of Gujarat for BJP is unprecedented and the people have scripted history by breaking all records.

The BJP has won an unprecedented election victory in Gujarat with over 150 seats. BJP drove its principal opposition Congress to the margins, reducing it from 77 seats won in 2017 Gujarat elections to just 16 seats in current elections.

Modi touched upon this in his address. Targeting the Congress party, he said the support to BJP shows people's anger against dynasty rule and corruption.

Modi also spoke of the all-round support that the BJP has received from across castes and communities, specifically mentioning tribals and women voters.

"People have voted for the BJP for by rising above castes, classes, and communities...There are around 40 seats reserved for SC/STs in Gujarat. Of those seats, the BJP has won 34 seats...Now the indigenous community considers BJP its voice and BJP is getting their huge support. The whole country is experiencing this change," said Modi.

Modi also addressed the youth and said the results show that the youth trust BJP.

"The youth only give you their vote when they trust you and see the government's work. Today, the youth have given vote to BJP in large numbers and the message behind it is very clear. The youth have judged and tested our work and have given us their trusted," said Modi.

Modi also spoke of the criticism he has received over the years, including the criticism after 2002, referring to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. He said that while he was thrashed everywhere after 2002, the criticism made him stronger and he became more alert as a result.

In 2002, Gujarat was enveloped in sectarian violence. First, a train of Hindu kar sevaks was set on fire in which 59 people died. Then, anti-Muslim violence began and official figures show that 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus were killed in the ensuing riots.

Modi also spoke of the lack of neutrality in the country's institutions and said that these institutions don't cover events like the record victory margin of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and only cover events one way.

Besides hailing the Guajrat election victory, Modi also thanked the people of Himachal where the BJP lost to the Congress party. As per latest figures, the BJP could only win 25 seats against 40 of Congress in the 68-member Himachal assembly.

"I am thankful to the voters of Himachal also, where our vote share was just less than 1 per cent below that of the winning party...I bow to people. Their blessings are overwhelming," said Modi.

(With PTI inputs)