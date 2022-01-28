Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat Logs 12,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths; 23,197 Recover

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 21 deaths linked to the infection.

Gujarat Logs 12,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths; 23,197 Recover
22 more people succumbed to death due to coronavirus in Gujarat -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:32 am

Gujarat reported 12,911 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from 14,781 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,20,660, while 22 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. In the last 24 hours, 23,197 persons, almost double the fresh infections, recovered from COVID-19, taking the tally of recoveries to 9,92,431, said the department in a release.

Gujarat's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 88.56 per cent. The release said that 22 patients succumbed to COVID-19 during the day, pushing up the death toll to 10,345.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded  21 deaths linked to the infection. Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of new infections - 4,405 - followed by 1,871 in Vadodara city, 1,008 in Rajkot city and 708 in Surat city, the department said. As per the latest data available on the state's COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1.30 lakh coronavirus tests are being conducted everyday in Gujarat, whose positivity rate now stands at 10.90 per cent.

Related stories

Covid Curbs Extended Till Feb 28 As Positivity Rate In 407 Districts Still Above 10%, Says MHA

NEWSFLASH: Sikkim Reports 112 Fresh COVID 19 Cases

NEWSFLASH: EAM Jaishankar Tests Covid Positive

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. At present, Gujarat has 1,17,884 active cases, of which 304 patients are on ventilators, the release said. As many as 9.71 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in Gujarat, of which 2.13 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 and 39 recoveries were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release. Of the total 11,263 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, 135 are under treatment,  four have died, while 11,124 have recovered, said the release. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,20,660 new cases 12,911, deaths 10,345 discharged 9,92,431 active cases 1,17,884 and people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Gujarat COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students

Patnaik Appeals To People Not To Panic Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis