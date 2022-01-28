Gujarat Logs 12,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths; 23,197 Recover

Gujarat reported 12,911 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from 14,781 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,20,660, while 22 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. In the last 24 hours, 23,197 persons, almost double the fresh infections, recovered from COVID-19, taking the tally of recoveries to 9,92,431, said the department in a release.

Gujarat's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 88.56 per cent. The release said that 22 patients succumbed to COVID-19 during the day, pushing up the death toll to 10,345.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 21 deaths linked to the infection. Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of new infections - 4,405 - followed by 1,871 in Vadodara city, 1,008 in Rajkot city and 708 in Surat city, the department said. As per the latest data available on the state's COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1.30 lakh coronavirus tests are being conducted everyday in Gujarat, whose positivity rate now stands at 10.90 per cent.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. At present, Gujarat has 1,17,884 active cases, of which 304 patients are on ventilators, the release said. As many as 9.71 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in Gujarat, of which 2.13 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 and 39 recoveries were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release. Of the total 11,263 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, 135 are under treatment, four have died, while 11,124 have recovered, said the release. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,20,660 new cases 12,911, deaths 10,345 discharged 9,92,431 active cases 1,17,884 and people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs