Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat: `Justice Clocks' Providing Case Pendency Data Of Lower Courts Launched

Chief Justice of the high court Aravind Kumar inaugurated the system on the occasion of Republic Day.

Gujarat: `Justice Clocks' Providing Case Pendency Data Of Lower Courts Launched
Allahabad High Court - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 6:13 pm

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday launched virtual `justice clocks' which will display real-time information about the pendency and disposal of cases in every lower court. Chief Justice of the high court, Aravind Kumar, inaugurated the system on the occasion of Republic Day.

It will cover the entire district judiciary comprising over 1,100 courts in the state, an HC release said here. Weblinks providing data of lower courts will be available on the portals of the respective district courts, it added.

On January 17, Supreme Court justice and chairman of its e-committee D Y Chandrachud had inaugurated the justice clock at the Gujarat High Court, in both physical and virtual forms. The clock displays statistics about case pendency and disposal in the high court and district courts.

Related stories

Raymond Group's Net Profit Up At Rs 101.07 Crore In December Quarter

Gujarat: Sarpanch, Husband Held For Accepting Bribe, Demanding iPhone

Demographic Change In J&K ‘Imaginary’; Land Reservation On Mountainous States Pattern: LG Manoj Sinha

In the physical form, the justice clock is an outdoor LED display board put up on the high court premises. Its virtual replica features on the high court's website. The content displayed on justice clocks is developed from the data on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) servers of the high court.

The data is also presented in a break-up in terms of how long cases have been pending, from 0-5, 6-10, 11-20, 21-30, 31-40 years and 40-plus years. The justice clock also shows the Case Clearance Rate (CCR), which is the percentage of cases disposed against the number of cases instituted.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Justice High Court Ahmedabad Judicial Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Sisodia Reveals Delhi Govt's Plan To Recommend Reopening Of Schools In DDMA Meeting

Sisodia Reveals Delhi Govt's Plan To Recommend Reopening Of Schools In DDMA Meeting

Gujarat: 3.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Valsad District; No Casualty

Ashok Chakra Awardee's Wife Presented With Memento

Author Ruskin Bond Pays Homage To Beloved Country In His Latest Book 

Kerala Logs 49,771 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day