Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Gujarat: Fire At Chemical Factory In Bharch District, Six Injured

The fire broke out at Bharat Rasayan's unit and a rescue operation was underway, said  Superintendent of Police Leena Patil. Six workers have been taken to a hospital in Bharuch city, she added. District collector Tushar Sumera said fire fighting was still underway.

Updated: 17 May 2022 6:00 pm

At least six workers were injured after a major fire broke out in a chemical factory at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday, police said.

The fire broke out at Bharat Rasayan's unit  and rescue operation was underway, said  Superintendent of Police Leena Patil. Six workers have been taken to a hospital in Bharuch city, she added. District collector Tushar Sumera said fire fighting was still underway. 

"The picture will become clear once the fire is doused and rescue teams enter the premises," he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.

-With PTI Input

