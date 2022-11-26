Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Polls: Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 10.5 Crore Seized By EC Since November 3

The police have lodged more than 29,800 cases under Prohibition laws and arrested 24,170 persons with liquor worth Rs 13.51 crore. Liquor sale and consumption are completely banned in Gujarat.

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:04 am

Police and surveillance teams deployed by the Election Commission have so far seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 10.49 crore, while more than 91,000 persons have been placed under preventive detention in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Gujarat, an official has said.

The model code of conduct has been in force since November 3 in the state where elections will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5.

"From November 3 till November 25, local police along with flying and static surveillance teams of the EC have seized Rs 4.01 crore in cash and Rs 6.48 crore worth of jewellery. Various narcotic substances worth Rs 61 crore have also been seized," an official release said on Friday.

The police have, so far, lodged more than 29,800 cases under Prohibition laws and arrested 24,170 persons with liquor worth Rs 13.51 crore. Liquor sale and consumption are completely banned in Gujarat.

In all, 91,154 persons have been put under preventive detention so far under various provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Gujarat Prohibition Act and Gujarat Police Act, the release added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

