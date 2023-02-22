Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Goods, Parcel Trains To Be Soon 'Sealed' With OTP-Based Digital Locks To Guard Against Theft

Home National

Goods, Parcel Trains To Be Soon 'Sealed' With OTP-Based Digital Locks To Guard Against Theft

An OTP-based digital locking system will soon be introduced in the Railways to guard against theft on board its freight and parcel trains, a senior official said Tuesday.

How Things Are Changing In Indian Railways
An OTP-based digital locking system will soon be introduced in the Railways to guard against theft on board its freight and parcel trains, a senior official said Tuesday. Photograph by Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 3:20 pm

An OTP-based digital locking system will soon be introduced in the Railways to guard against theft on board its freight and parcel trains, a senior official said Tuesday. This system is commonly used by trucks where a smart lock is provided which is GPS enabled allowing live tracking of the vehicle to reduce pilferage and thefts. Officials said that the system will be completely based on secure OTP which will be used to both open and close carriages. 


"The goods will not be accessible while on its journey. It will be opened through an OTP and closed by another without any interference in between. Now, all we do is seal the trains and ensure at every station that the seal is untouched. This will reduce a lot of issues while the train is on run," said an official. He said that the OTP will be received by railway personnel at each station where loading or unloading has to be done, to ensure that the system runs smoothly.


Explaining the process, the official said that when the lock gets closed an OTP is sent to the personnel concerned's mobile number. After reaching the destination the driver has to confirm the location by pressing the button in the lock. The personnel's OTP is verified and another OTP is sent to the driver's mobile number to unlock the lock. The train will also be tracked and the location will be recorded. If door tampers or collision occur, an alert message will be sent to the official's mobile number. 

Related stories

Railways Announces Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Tour Covering Revered Sites Of Sikhism

Railways Conducts Exams For 929 Vacancies In Group 'B' Posts

Railways Flag Off Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Train On Tour Covering Ayodhya And Janakpur In Nepal


While the official could not provide data on how many goods are stolen from trains during the services, according to a January 25 statement issued by the Railways, the RPF registered 6492 cases of theft of railway property in 2022, recovering stolen railway property worth Rs 7.37 crore with the arrest of 11268 offenders under 'Operation Rail Suraksha'.Officials said that at least three railway zones are actively working to identify companies who could provide this service in a cost effective manner to the Railways.

Tags

National Railways Indian Railways Goods Train One Time Password (OTP) GPS Train
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat