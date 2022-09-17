Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
National

Good Spell Of Rain Unlikely In Delhi In Next 5 Days: IMD

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 8:08 pm

Chances of good rain in the national capital are bleak for the next five days, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent, the bulletin said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (50) category around 7:30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi received brief spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday and Friday which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

-With PTI Input

