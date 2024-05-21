National

GOA: Infra Work For Tamnar Power Project To Be Completed By August, Says Minister Dhavalikar

Goa Minister Sudhin Dhavalikar on Tuesday said that the work of setting up infrastructure for the Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Limited (GTTPL) would be completed by August this year.

Talking to reporters, the state power minister said that 90 per cent of the work on the power project has been completed in Goa, while the rest will be completed in the next three months.

He said the power requirement of the coastal state was 820 MW this year and will increase in the coming years.

"The power requirement of Goa is estimated to grow at the pace of 100 MW every year, which means that 300-400 MW power will be required in the next three to four years," Dhavalikar said.

Goa is readying infrastructure for 1,200 MW capacity under GTTPL. The GTTPL is an inter-state transmission system project envisaged to create an additional source of power for the coastal state.

The minister said the part of the project in Karnataka has hit a roadblock, though the Supreme Court has cleared the project. Karnataka has to have a "positive point of view" about the project, he said.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government rejected the proposal for GTTPL recommended by its officials.

