Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Goa Govt Welcomes Reinstating Of E-Visas For Travellers From The UK

Goa Govt Welcomes Reinstating Of E-Visas For Travellers From The UK

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goa government welcomed the reinstatement of electronic visas (e-visas) for UK travellers on Tuesday.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa Govt Welcomes Reinstating Of E-Visas For Travellers From The UK PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 3:18 pm

The Goa government on Tuesday welcomed the reinstating of electronic visas (e-visa) for UK travellers first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the move will boost tourism in the coastal state.

According to the tourism industry stakeholders, the decision will help increase footfall from the UK. Goa currently gets charter flights, twice a week.      

Taking to Twitter, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said, “Goa govt's repeated appeals bear fruit as the Centre revives E-Visas for UK travellers to India. I thank Hon'ble PMModiJi & Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of Goans, as this not only brings back tourists but also our Goan brethren who can enjoy the festive season in Goa.”

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah on Tuesday issued a statement thanking Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the tourism minister for the development.

The move will help in getting more tourists from the UK on charter and scheduled flights into Goa, Shah said.

India is set to resume the e-visa facility for UK citizens travelling to the country, the High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram K Doraiswami announced in a video message on Monday.

The service will be made available to citizens forthwith and the dates will be announced shortly, he said. 

