Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Goa Defection: 8 Congress MLAs Set To Join BJP

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20.

Congress flag (Representative image)
Congress flag (Representative image)

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 12:13 pm

Two months after Goa faced a defection crisis, eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Wednesday.

Soon, the Goa Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution to merge into the BJP.

Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo moved the resolution in the presence of seven other MLAs. The resolution was seconded by the former chief minister and MLA Digambar Kamat, sources said.

Prior to this development, the Congress had 11 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly and the BJP had 20.

After the resolution was passed, a picture of the eight MLAs meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant surfaced on social media.

In the picture, MLAs Michael Lobo along with Digambar Kamat, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes were seen interacting with the chief minister.

Earlier, the Congress unit in Goa faced the defection of 10 of 15 party MLAs to the BJP on 10 July. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP. 

(with PTI inputs)

