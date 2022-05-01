Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Girl dies of 'food poisoning' in Kerala, 18 hospitalised

A 16-year-old girl died, and 18 others were hospitalized on Sunday due to suspected food poisoning after eating Shawarma at an eatery here. Devananda, a resident of Karivallor near here, died at the Kanhangad district hospital while undergoing treatment, police said

Girl dies of 'food poisoning' in Kerala, 18 hospitalised
Students fall ill due to food poisoning in Patna PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:10 pm

A case has been registered against the juice shop, sealed following investigations. Eighteen school students were admitted to the district hospital after they fell sick, but none of them are said to be in a severe condition. "We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from nearby medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals. We plan to treat people with mild issues there, and those with serious conditions will be shifted to the district hospital," District Medical Officer A V Ramdas told the media.


Meanwhile, Minister M V Govindan visited the students undergoing treatment at the hospital and said the state government would ensure that quality food is served in hotels across the state. "The government will conduct inspections across the state to ensure that the food served at restaurants is good quality," the minister said. According to sources, the juice shop was situated near a Tuition center.

Related stories

Kerala: Christian Priest Sentenced To 18 Years RI For Sexually Assaulting Four teen Boys In 2017

BJP Seeks Action Against AAP's Atishi Over Kerala 'Officials' Visiting Delhi School Claim

Kerala CM Congratulates Brinda Karat, Party Colleagues For Stand Against Jahangirpuri Demolition

Tags

National Indian Government Kerala Government Food Poisoning Death And Hospitalisation Karivallor Kanhangad District District Medical Officer A V Ramdas Cheruvathur PHC Neeleswaram Taluk Hospitals Minister M V Govindan Shawarma
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week