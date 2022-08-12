Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Giriraj Singh, Tejashwi Yadav Engage In A Spat On Twitter Over Job Promise

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav engaged in a squabble on the social media platform over a promise of jobs made by the latter.

Union minister Giriraj Singh.
Union minister Giriraj Singh. PTI Photo (File)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

A war of words broke out between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday over the RJD leader's poll promise of 10 lakh jobs made earlier.

Singh tweeted a clip of an interview with Yadav in which he spoke about generating 10 lakh jobs for the young people of Bihar. This led to a spat between the two on the social media platform. In a dig at Yadav, Singh said the RJD leader would fulfill his poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs only after he becomes the chief minister as he was now a deputy.

Responding, Yadav posted a longer version of this interview and said, "Don't be so shameless. No one becomes knowledgeable just by keeping a one-foot-long braid." Singh hit back: "Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking symbols of Hindu religion."

Related stories

Tejashwi Yadav Cocks A Snook At Narendra Modi Government; Vows To Deliver On Job Growth

Tejashwi Yadav Says New Govt In Bihar Will Deliver On Job Creation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Expresses His Anguish Over Increased Job Related Migration Of People From Bihar To Other States

The Bihar deputy chief minister has asserted that his newly formed government will "deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020. In his response to Singh, Yadav said the BJP could not save face in Bihar because of its "cheap tactics".

The "son of a fodder thief" cannot become a saint, the Union minister replied. He was referring to the fodder scam cases in which Yadav's father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have been convicted. 

Tags

National Giriraj Singh Tejashwi Yadav 10 Lakh Jobs RJD Fodder Scam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'