Guilty Won't Be Spared, Says Haryana CM After Two Charred Bodies Found In Car

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday whosoever is found guilty in the death of two men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district "will not be spared".

The Chief Minister also said that they are keeping an eye on the developments, adding that as it is a matter of Rajasthan, the Haryana police are coordinating with the Rajasthan police in this regard.

Meanwwhile, in a startling revelation, taxi driver by profession and member of a cow vigilante group, Rinku Saini who was arrested a day ago, told investigators that Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday were brought alive to the nearest police station in Haryana's Firozpur Jhirka, sources revealed as per an NDTV report.

Families of the two Muslim men from Rajasthan's Ghatmika, have alleged the involvement of cow vigilantes in the killings. Rajasthan police sources were quoted saying to NDTV that the two were first taken to the cops while still alive.

The police said that Saini and his group wanted the Haryana Police to arrest Junaid and Nasir on charges of cow smuggling, but looking at the condition of the two half-dead men, the cops at the station resisted and asked them to leave. Both the men soon succumbed to their injuries and the terrified vigilante group then reached out to their associates in order to find ways to dispose of their bodies.

The group then took their Bolero SUV and both the bodies 200 kilometres away, to Bhiwani. Then on Thursday early morning, Junaid and Nasir's bodies, along with their vehicle, were doused in petrol and set alight, police sources said.

The sources revealed that Saini and his aides had hoped that the bodies and the burnt vehicle would not be traced back to them if they burnt it there, far away from the scene of the crime. However, Junaid and Nasir were identified from the chassis number of the Bolero. The Haryana Police is yet to respond to the latest charge.

Rajasthan police sources also stated that the main suspect named by the victims' families, Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, was not directly involved in the kidnapping. He was however in contact with the kidnappers and helped them along the way. Though Haryana authorities have canceled Monu Manesar's arms license, who remains at large, questions have been raised about his political connections as photos of him with top leaders of the state's ruling BJP surfaced on social media.

Three others, besides Saini and Monu, have been named by the victims' families in their FIR- Anil, Srikant, and Lokesh Singhla. The police are currently on the lookout for the rest of the killers. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier tweeted about the case asking police to take serious actions and arrest the accused. The victims, coming from a Congress-ruled state were found dead in BJP-ruled Haryana.

