Ghatmika Killings: Families Allege Congress Of Serving Show Cause Notice To End Protests

A week after the killings of Nasir and Junaid, several people, including their relatives went on a sit-in protest at Ghatmika village in Bharatpur. The protestors have now alleged that they were being harassed by the government after the local administration served them a show-cause notice.

Nasir and Junaid's charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani, who went missing on February 15. Their families and other protestors have been demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the killings.

Thirty-one year old, Jabir a relative of Junaid and Nasir who has been at the forefront of the protest told Outlook, that it has now been a week since they sat on a dharna (protest) after burying what remained of Junaid and Nasir. "We silently protested sitting next to the graveyard of my cousins. We were however asked by the administration to vacate the place. Subsequently, we chose a different location, but Congress politicians, close aides of Bharatpur MLA Zahida Khan, and police are pressurizing us and our families to call off this protest”.

On Thursday, a show cause notice was served to Jabir and other protestors staging the dharna, alleging them of disrupting the peace. The notice under section 107/116 CrPC asks Jabir and others to present themselves at the sub-divisional magistrate's court in Pahari on Monday and explain why they should not be restrained for six months in order to maintain law and order.

Leader of the Meo panchayat, Sher Mohammad protesting for the punishment of Nasir and Junaid's murderers also received the show-cause notice. While speaking to told Outlook he said, “Why can we not protest? We are simply demanding justice for Junaid and Nasir." He also added that the case of Kanahiya Lal, a tailor who was brutally killed in Udaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several Congress leaders visited the family, compensated them and gave government jobs to both sons. "So why the double standard in the case of Ghatmika killings? Why are Monu Manesar and other accused roaming freely?” he asks.



Car used by cow vigilantes registered under the name of the zila parishad in Jind: Police

Rajasthan Police on Friday said that investigations revealed that the car allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the murder of Junaid and Nasir was registered under the name of the Zila Parishad in the Jind area of Haryana but it was later auctioned.

"The number plate of the car is registered under the name of Jind zila parishad but after reviewing the records we found that the car was later auctioned", said Ramnaresh Meena, SHO, Gopalgarh police station, Bharatpur, where the FIR of Junaid and Nasir's murder was registered.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Police seized the white Scorpio car from a cow shelter in Jind, as crucial evidence in the case. The Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava told media that blood stains found on the car seats belonged to the two deceased.

All five accused named are from Haryana, confirmed Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava

The FIR lodged by the family members says, “When enquired about the attackers, witnesses said that they were from the Bajrang Dal and named Anil, Shrikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla, and Monu, resident of Manesar.”

On February 17, after the bodies of Junaid and Asif arrived in Ghatmika, in presence of Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Zahida Khan, the family members demanded government jobs for the children of the deceased, arrest, and stringent punishment of the accused and compensation of Rs 51 lakh for both the families.

The Rajasthan Police have arrested one of the accused mentioned in the FIR —Rinku Saini and identified eight others who were found involved in the preliminary investigation so far.