From Using Water Guzzlers To Creating Greenery, KNP Authorities Help Cheetahs Beat Scorching Heat

Authorities in KNP helping cheetahs beat the scorching summers
From using water guzzlers to laying a 13-km long pipeline and filling dry nullahs with lifted water to using water spray, authorities in Kuno National Park (KNP) are helping cheetahs beat the scorching summer heat with various measures.

Out of the 27 cheetahs, 25, including 14 cubs, are in Soft Release Bomas (SRBs) while two others are in the free range, officials said.

With the day temperature on Monday at Palpur hovering around 48 degrees Celsius, KNP witnessed dusty, dry, and hot summer wind, Kuno's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Thirukural R said, adding that the weather condition is challenging to cope with for cheetahs and others.

He said KNP management had drawn plans to beat the heat much before the onset of summer.

"We planned to lift water from the Kuno river running adjacent to Palpur, and distribute it inside SRBs by spreading a network of pipelines," he said.

The water was lifted and distributed as far as five km away by two solar pumps (5HP & 15 HP).

"A 13-km long pipeline is laid. Additionally, water saucers and water guzzlers were constructed in each SRB, while lifted water was released into dry streams inside SRBs," he said.

These measures not only created additional water sources but also made trees on the bank of the dry streams green, which eventually made the place cooler, the DFO said.

These cooled places are protecting the cheetahs, especially mothers with cubs, from this scorching heat.

"We are also using water spray to make surroundings cooler regularly, wherever needed," he said.

Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17, 2022. In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa.

There are 27 cheetahs in KNP at present including 14 cubs born on Indian soil.

