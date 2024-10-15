From Nijjar’s Assassination To Diplomatic Strains Between Canada And India: A Timeline

US alleges Indian government involved in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

In November, the United States charged Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, with conspiring to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, alleging he was working with an Indian government employee. India's Ministry of External Affairs called this a "matter of concern" and announced a high-level investigation into the case. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the indictment highlighted Canada's allegations regarding India's involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder and urged India to take it seriously. Trudeau also noted that Canadian authorities have been collaborating with US counterparts since August on the allegations surrounding Nijjar's killing in June.