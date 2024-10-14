India-Canada Row: Indian High Commissioner, Senior Diplomats Recalled As Ties Deteriorate | Details

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday recalled its High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other senior diplomats, as tensions between the two countries increased.
This decision came after Canada identified the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
In a statement, the MEA emphasized that the actions of the Trudeau government created a dangerous environment, putting the safety of its diplomats at risk.
"We have no faith in current Canadian government's commitment to ensure security of Indian diplomats in Canada," said MEA.
"The Canadian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable," the MEA said.
"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security," it said in a statement.
"Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the MEA said.
"It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India," it said.
Addressing reporters on Monday evening, Canadian Chargé d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler stated that Canada is ready to cooperate with India on the matter.
He said, "Canada has provided credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the Government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. Now, it is time for India to live up to what it said it would do and look into all those allegations. It is in the interest of both our countries and the people of our countries to get to the bottom of this. Canada stands ready to cooperate with India."