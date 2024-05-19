National

From Fields To Campaign Trails, Haryana Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections

As Haryana gears up for high-stakes Lok Sabha Elections, the state's political landscape is a tapestry woven from broken promises, unpaid dues, contrasting ideologies, and the resilience of its diverse culture.

Wrestlers in Rohtak | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

Wrestlers from a village in Rohtak on the land where a plan to build a stadium was passed sixteen years ago but that stadium has not been built till date.

Congress supporters
Congress supporters | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

Women supporters of the congress party waiting for candidate from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda during an election campaign.

Rahul Gandhis tattoo
Rahul Gandhi's tattoo | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

A Congress party supporter flaunting the tattoos of Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda on his chest during election campaign in Rohtak.

Narayan Kheda village farmers
Narayan Kheda village farmers | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

Farmers of Narayan Kheda village of Sirsa discussing the elections.

A worker at BJP office in Hisar
A worker at BJP office in Hisar | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

A BJP supporter resting after an election campaign at the BJP election office in Hisar.

A farmer working in his field
A farmer working in his field | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

A farmer from Hisar working in his field in the scorching sun.

A farmer resting at Hisar grain mandi
A farmer resting at Hisar grain mandi | Photo by Trivubhan Tiwari

A farmer resting on a pile of sacks filled with mustard at a grain mandi in Hisar.

