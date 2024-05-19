From Fields To Campaign Trails, Haryana Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections

Wrestlers from a village in Rohtak on the land where a plan to build a stadium was passed sixteen years ago but that stadium has not been built till date.
Women supporters of the congress party waiting for candidate from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda during an election campaign.
A Congress party supporter flaunting the tattoos of Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda on his chest during election campaign in Rohtak.
Farmers of Narayan Kheda village of Sirsa discussing the elections.
A farmer from Hisar working in his field in the scorching sun.
A farmer resting on a pile of sacks filled with mustard at a grain mandi in Hisar.