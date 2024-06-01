National

Founder Editor Of Hindi Daily 'Uditvani' Dies At 84

Agarwal was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital here after suffering a mild heart attack on Thursday night and died after another severe cardiac arrest on Saturday, his son Udit Agarwal, who is also an editor of the daily, told PTI.

File Image
'Uditvani' founder editor dies in Jamshedpur Photo: File Image
info_icon

Radhe Shyam Agarwal, the founder editor of Hindi daily 'Uditvani', died at a hospital here on Saturday following cardiac arrest, his family said.

He was 84, and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Agarwal was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital here after suffering a mild heart attack on Thursday night and died after another severe cardiac arrest on Saturday, his son Udit Agarwal, who is also an editor of the daily, told PTI.

State Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta condoled Agarwal's death.

"Received the sad news of the demise of senior journalist and editor of Dainik Uditvani, Radheshyam Agarwal ji, who was known as the pillar of journalism in Jamshedpur. Today the world of journalism lost a star. I always had his company and blessings in my struggling life. May God give his family the courage to bear this loss," he said in a post on X.

Agarwal had launched the daily in 1980 after resigning as assistant commissioner of sales tax department in Madhya Pradesh, where he had worked for 14 years. He had also served as professor of economics department in Ranchi University.

Prominent residents of Jamshedpur turned up at Agarwal's Jugsalai residence to pay their homage. He will be cremated at Shiv Ghat in the area in the afternoon.

