Former Militants Withdraw Indefinite Rail-Road Blockade in Tripura After Govt Assurance

JARC working president Pasaram Reang said, "We had a detailed discussion with the senior government officials last night over our demands, and those were duly acknowledged. Therefore, both organisations have decided to withdraw the rail and road blockade." Earlier this month, former militants belonging to the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) had withdrawn a similar rail and highway blockade call after receiving assurances from the chief minister.