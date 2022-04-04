Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Former Haryana Pradesh Congress President Ashok Tanwar To Join AAP

According to party sources, Ashok Tanwar will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar File Photo

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:35 pm

In a boost to the AAP in Haryana, former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar is set to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said.

Tanwar, former MP from Sirsa in Haryana, had quit the Congress in 2019.

He was president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) and also served as the president of Indian Youth Congress and the party's students' wing NSUI.

Joining of Tanwar is expected to come as a shot in the arm of the AAP with the party working on the expansion of its base in Haryana in view of the assembly polls in 2024.

Several local leaders from the Congress, BJP and other parties recently joined the AAP since the party's landslide victory in Punjab. 

