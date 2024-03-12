National

FM Interacts With Stakeholders To Elicit Actionable Ideas For Viksit Bharat

PTI
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday interacted with stakeholders from various sectors to deliberate and identify actionable ideas to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat or a developed India by 2047, the 100th year of the country's independence.

The participants during the interaction included experts from various industries, startups, sunrise and emerging sectors, fintech, infrastructure, banking and financial services, social sector, academia and think tanks, finance ministry said in a post on X.

"The interaction aimed at fostering a deep, collaborative dialogue to unlock India's potential and also seek suggestions to expedite India's growth trajectory," it said in another post on the social media platform.

The discussions focused around leveraging digital public infrastructure to bolster banking and insurance sectors; use of technology to promote ease of living; inclusive growth and socio-economic development; achieving goals for Atmanirbhar Bharat; and green and sustainable growth, among others.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran was also present during the interaction.

