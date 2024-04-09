National

Five Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh; Pipe Bomb, Detonator, Gelatin Stick Seized

Two of them, Pottam Bhima (35) and Hemla Bhima (32), were apprehended by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police from the forests in the Chintalnar area in Sukma district during an area domination exercise, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.