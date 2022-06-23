Five Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,108 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three new patients have travel history, while two infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

Eight cases were recorded in the archipelago on Wednesday.

The Union territory now has 34 active cases, while 9,945 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 11 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.5 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.