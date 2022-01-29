Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

First Freight Train To Manipur Will Enhance State's Commerce: PM Modi

The freight train arrived at the Rani Gaidinliu station in the north-eastern state on January 27.

First Freight Train To Manipur Will Enhance State's Commerce: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 8:03 pm

With the first freight train reaching Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said this will enhance the state's commerce and connectivity as goods from there will reach all parts of the country.

The freight train arrived at the Rani Gaidinliu station in the north-eastern state on January 27, days after a passenger train from Silchar in Assam reached the Bongaichungpao railway station in Manipur, where assembly polls will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. 

"Transformation of the Northeast continues. Manipur’s connectivity will be enhanced and commerce will be boosted. Wonderful products from the state can travel all over the nation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter tagging a post of Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy.

The Union minister along with his tweet also shared a video of the freight train arriving at the station.

"Historic day for Manipur and entire North East, after 75 years of India’s Independence, first goods train reaches Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong in Manipur. The Narendra Modi government is committed to enhancing infrastructure connectivity and economic prosperity in the NER (northeast region)," Reddy tweeted.

Earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did an aerial survey of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur. 

The project, which includes the country’s longest train tunnel, will connect Imphal with Guwahati. 

He said that Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated this year for ongoing railway projects in the northeast. 

On Saturday, sharing pictures of the freight train, Vaishnaw tweeted, “As committed”.

He also tagged a January 5 tweet of his which said, ”Goods train will start rolling by end of this month up to Kaimai Road railway station.” 

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said, “In yet another milestone, the first ever goods train reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong yesterday. The improvement in railway connectivity, under the close supervision of Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi ji, will immensely improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur.”  
 

Tags

National Manipur Freight Train PM Modi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi: Decline In Covid Cases But Containment Zone Still Over 40k

Delhi: Decline In Covid Cases But Containment Zone Still Over 40k

Amit Shah To Unveil Mahatma Gandhi's Mural Made Out Of Kulhad Cups

Thane Court Orders Day To Day Trial In RSS Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Venkaiah Naidu To Chair Virtual Meeting With Parties Ahead Of Budget Session

UP Assembly Polls: Election Commission Bans All Exit Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway