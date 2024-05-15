National

Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In East Delhi, 1 Dead

According to the DFS officials, the fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Shakarpur area where the body of Satendra Paswan was recovered behind a mount of gutted cardboard in a room.

A 45-year-old man was charred to death after a broke out in an 'illegal' paper godown in the East Delhi area on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Services officials said. 

According to the DFS officials, the fire broke out in a two-storey building in the Shakarpur area where the body of Satendra Paswan was recovered behind a mount of gutted cardboard in a room.

A call was received at 2 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service. The dousing operation continued till 7 am, an official said. 

Paswan's sister Saaro Devi told the PTI videos that her brother used to work in the godown.

"I had come in search of him at night but could not find him. Today, morning his body was recovered,” Devi said. 

“He is survived by his wife and children," she said.

The locals have alleged that the godown was running illegally.

Anil Sharma, who lives in the area said, “This godown was running illegally in our residential area. This is the second time a fire incident has occurred in it.”

