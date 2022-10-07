Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Fire At Noida Factory, None Hurt

On Friday afternoon, a fire broke out at a factory here prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, officials said.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:13 pm

A fire broke out at a factory here on Friday afternoon, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site where the fire broke out around 4 pm.

The factory was used to make material used in modular kitchens, the officer said.

"Some workers were rescued from the factory located in C block of Sector 3," he said, confirming no injuries to any person.

"Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the site where firefighting is underway. All efforts are being made to douse the fire completely but the smoke was the main challenge being faced by firefighters," Singh said.

He added that the cause of the fire and the quantum of property damage were yet to be ascertained. 

National
