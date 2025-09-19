Fertiliser Crisis Sparks Chaos In Odisha Assembly As BJD Leads Protests Against BJP Government

The agitation followed a damning admission by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K.C. Patra on September 18, 2025, acknowledging black marketing of fertilisers across the state. According to The Hindu, BJP MLA Irasis Acharya countered the opposition’s tactics, arguing that their disruptions stifled important discussions, including an adjournment motion on the fertiliser issue that had already been accepted. “The opposition does not believe in democracy in Odisha. If they had faith in democratic principles, they would not have created a ruckus during Question Hour,” he said, highlighting the stalled legislative process.