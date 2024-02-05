Farmers Plan Delhi March On Feb 13, Demanding MSP Guarantee And Law

Farmers are gearing up for a march to Delhi on February 13 to advocate for their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, according to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. He stated on Monday that over 200 farmers' unions from across the country, affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, will participate in the "Delhi Chalo" march.
Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Dallewal accused the Centre of reneging on its commitment to provide a legal guarantee for MSP, which was made during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws. He alleged that the government's failure to fulfill this promise is a result of pressure from the corporate sector.
Preparations for the march are in full swing, with farmers organizing tractor rallies at various locations. Mr. Dallewal emphasized that farmers from not only Punjab but also other states, including Haryana, will join the march, commencing from the Shambhu, Khanauri, and Dabwali borders.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, the general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, highlighted additional demands of the farmers. These include the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
This planned march follows a year-long protest by farmers primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh at Delhi's border points—Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur—against the now-repealed farm laws.