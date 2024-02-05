Farmers Plan Delhi March On Feb 13, Demanding MSP Guarantee And Law

Sarwan Singh Pandher, the general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, highlighted additional demands of the farmers. These include the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

This planned march follows a year-long protest by farmers primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh at Delhi's border points—Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur—against the now-repealed farm laws.