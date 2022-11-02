Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Farmers Facing Shortage Of DAP Fertiliser In Haryana: Hooda

Hooda said when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing an election rally for the November 3 bypoll in Adampur Mandi a day ago, farmers were standing in long queues 50 metres away from the venue and were waiting for their turn for fertilisers.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 9:08 pm

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged on Wednesday that farmers were facing shortage of di-ammonium phosphate fertilisers across the state.



"Farmers in entire Haryana are facing the shortage of the DAP fertiliser," the Congress leader said in a statement. "The situation is such that even after standing in queues for several days, farmers are not getting fertiliser for their crops."

The leader of the opposition said farmers had to wait also for payment for paddy, bajra and cotton.

"Despite claims by the government, it is unable to pay the farmers on time. The farmers have not received compensation for the crops damaged due to the weather in every season for the last three years," he said.

Hooda underscored that the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has shown a mirror to the government with its unemployment data.

"Due to the policies of the government, Haryana is at the top of the country with an unemployment rate of 31.8 per cent," he said.

"The unemployment figures released every month tell the same story every time as the present BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in providing employment to the youth," Hooda said.

He alleged that the government continued to harass the youths who have been waiting for a long time for the Common Eligibility Test for Group C posts, which will be conducted on November 5 and 6.

The candidates, especially women, have to face a lot of trouble as they have been given exam centres 150-200 km away from their homes, according to Hooda.

-With PTI Input

