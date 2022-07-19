Fadnavis Visits RSS Headquarters In Nagpur, Meets Bhagwat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organization's headquarters in Nagpur.

This was the first visit of Fadnavis, an MLA from Nagpur, to the RSS headquarters after taking oath as the deputy chief minister on June 30. The BJP leader entered the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area of the city at around 9.15 pm and came out 45 minutes later.

RSS functionaries were tight-lipped about what transpired in the meeting, which comes in the backdrop of impending cabinet expansion in the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took oath on June 30, but he is yet to put in place a full-fledged cabinet. Besides Shinde, Fadnavis is the only other member of the cabinet at present.

Also, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition seeking the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who joined the Shinde camp, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government last month.

(With PTI inputs)