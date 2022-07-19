Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fadnavis Visits RSS Headquarters In Nagpur, Meets Bhagwat

The BJP leader entered the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area of the city at around 9.15 pm and came out 45 minutes later.

undefined
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called on  RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organization's headquarters in Nagpur. PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 7:41 am

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called on  RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organization's headquarters in Nagpur.

This was the first  visit of Fadnavis, an MLA from Nagpur, to the RSS headquarters after taking oath as the deputy chief minister on June 30. The BJP leader entered the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area of the city at around 9.15 pm and came out 45 minutes later.

RSS functionaries were tight-lipped about what transpired in the meeting, which comes in the backdrop of impending cabinet expansion in the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took oath on June 30, but he is yet to put in place a full-fledged cabinet. Besides Shinde, Fadnavis is the only other member of the cabinet at present.

Related stories

India An Immortal Nation: RSS Chief

Uttar Pradesh: Youth Booked For Sharing 'Objectionable' Post Against Kanwariyas, RSS

UP: Youth Booked For Sharing 'Objectionable' Post Against Kanwariyas, RSS

Also, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition seeking the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who joined the Shinde camp,  resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government last month.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Fadnavis Visits RSS Headquarters. Nagpur Meets Bhagwat Impending Cabinet Expansion Supreme Court Full-fledged Cabinet Organization's Headquarters
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions