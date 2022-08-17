Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

External Affairs Minister Arrives In Thailand For 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meet

India and Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:40 am

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting and to took part in an event where he met members of the Indian community.

India and Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Related stories

Makes Sense To Have US Consulate In Bengaluru, Final Decision Lies With American Officials: S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

S Jaishankar Meets USAID Chief Samantha Power

“Amb Suchitra welcomes Hon Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar who is visiting Thailand for the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting. India & Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations,” the Indian embassy in Thailand said in a tweet.

"Began my visit to Thailand by meeting the Indian community. Shared with them the achievements and aspirations of New india. Welcomed their enthusiasm to contribute to India’s progress. Thank ITCC for organising the event," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on October 10, 2019, in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Jaishankar and the Thai side was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai.

During the meetings, both sides reviewed the progress made in all areas of the bilateral relationship, including political, defence and security, economic and commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties.

They noted that India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India’s ‘Act East’ policy is complemented by Thailand’s ‘Look West’ policy, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement on the 8th JCM.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting The Indian Community Amb Suchitra ITCC Minister Of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise