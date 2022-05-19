Explore Technology To Stop Usage Of Mobiles Inside Jails: Punjab Minister

Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday directed prison officials to explore modalities to introduce the latest technology to stop the usage of mobile phones inside the jail premises.

Presiding over a meeting here, the minister issued directions for ramping up manpower in jails and asked Special Chief Secretary, Jails, Vijay Kumar Janjua to deploy extra police personnel to tighten the noose around prisoners who are involved in illegal activities, an official release said.

“To break the nexus of gangsters and criminals operating from jails, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has so far confiscated maximum mobile phones from jails by launching a special drive.

“It will also be ensured in the future that not even a single illegal activity could be done from inside the jails,” the minister said.

Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Varinder Kumar and several other officials were present in the meeting.

-With PTI Input