Explained: Why Did Supreme Court Declare AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar Winner In Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, What Led To Controversy?

In a significant development surrounding the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that the eight votes which were invalidated by Returning Officer (RO) Anil Masih were all cast in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar, and has declared Kumar as the winner of the pools and Mayor of Chandigarh.

On February 19, the SC had asked that the ballot papers which were invalidated by Masih and the video which showed him marking the papers be produced.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra had expressed grave concerns after watching the video of the electoral proceedings and where the returning officer could be seen “defacing" the ballot papers.

The Supreme Court on Monday said Masih must be prosecuted as he was interfering with the election process which was captured on video. During the hearing, Masih admitted to tampering saying he put 'X' marks on eight ballot papers, because they had already been ‘defaced’. CJI Chandrachud further rained down on Masih owing to his actions which were caught on camera and questioned him on why he was marking the ballot papers instead of signing them.

Chandrachud had also expressed “deep concerns” about the horse-trading which has been taking place.