Excise 'Scam': Delhi Court Directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh Not To Tamper With Evidence

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions before passing an order to release Singh from Tihar central jail following bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Delhi court directs Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence in the Excise scam case | Photo: PTI
A Delhi court on Wednesday directed AAP leader Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the Excise "scam" case.

The judge also directed Singh to submit passport, inform it about itinerary before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.

During the brief hearing, Singh's counsel informed the court that the politician's wife would be surety for the accused in the matter.

"I (Singh) am the Member of Parliament. There is no flight risk," the counsel told the court.

The judge directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of same amount.

