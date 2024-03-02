Excise Scam: Court Directs Not To Recover From Sisodia Expenses Incurred While Visiting Wife

A Delhi court on Saturday directed the authorities concerned not to recover the expenses incurred during jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia's visit to his ailing wife from him.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order "purely on humanitarian grounds" while hearing Sisodia's application in a case connected to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The judge had, on February 5, allowed Sisodia to visit his ailing wife at his house once a week while in custody. He had further directed that the expenses of Sisodia's visits to his house shall be borne by the accused and it will not be a burden on the state exchequer.

On Saturday, the judge took note of the submissions made by Sisodia's counsel, who sought a modification in the previous court order, claiming that the jail authorities have raised invoices of a staggering amount, exceeding Rs 40,000 per visit, upon the accused and thus, the monthly expenses for the visits come to around Rs 2 lakh.

"In view of the submissions made and purely on humanitarian grounds, the said order dated February 5, 2024 of this court is being modified and it is directed that the above visits of the applicant to his house for meeting his ailing wife shall be on the expenses of the state exchequer and the same shall not be paid by or recovered from the applicant," the judge said.