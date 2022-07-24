Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19 A Second Time

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Singh tweeted that he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and will comply with the home isolation protocols.

undefined
BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh File Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 7:46 pm

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the second time Singh has contracted the coronavirus infection after he tested positive in September 2020.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader tweeted that he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and will comply with the home isolation protocols. Singh appealed to those who came in contact with him over the past few days to check if they too were infected. 

Related stories

Toolkit Case: SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Investigation Of Sambit Patra And Ex-CM Raman Singh

Mamata Has Broken Political Ethics, Running West Bengal Govt Like Private Company: Raman Singh

Congress To Form Govt In Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh Resigns

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Singh.  A day earlier, Chhattisgarh had reported 511 coronavirus cases and one fatality. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Tested Positive For Coronavirus Coronavirus Infection The Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Home Isolation Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Coronavirus Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems