Eros And Its Discontents: Documenting LGBTQIA+ Lives In Modern India

Talking with the subjects is important. So is hearing their stories, and allowing them to be heard. They tell of how hard it is to complete school, get a college education, or a good job, if you’re different. They have had to bear the pain of rejection by their dearest family and friends. Some of them must wear masks, until the mask itself is all you can see when you look at them. Then art is no longer truth, but a mere camouflage. In these portraits, the artist documents both the opening and closing of these truths, both the nakedness of skin and the paint and cloth that covers it.