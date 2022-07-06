Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Ensure Pothole-Free Roads: Maharashtra CM Tells Thane Officials

The CM also said that the power supply shouldn't be disrupted. He said people living on the banks of rivers and other residents who are likely to be affected by the rise in water levels should be alerted in advance in the event of the release of water from dams. 

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:15 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed officials in Thane to ensure that roads are free of potholes and that necessary steps should be taken to ensure there is no loss of life during the monsoon.

He addressed a meeting of officials in the Thane district and directed them to ensure that there are no fatalities in any natural calamity or due to potholes. 

Shinde directed civic corporations in the Thane district, the department of PWD, and agencies such as MSRDC, and MMRDA to rid streets of potholes by filling them immediately. 

He directed officials to fill potholes using the "cold mix method" and monitor the agencies involved in this work. Shinde directed district officials to keep a tab on the flood situation, ensure that there is no loss of life and take all possible precautions, including shifting people to safer places and arranging their stay in camps. 

The CM also said that the power supply shouldn't be disrupted. He said people living on the banks of rivers and other residents who are likely to be affected by the rise in water levels should be alerted in advance in the event of the release of water from dams. 

Shinde said a nodal officer should be appointed to coordinate with the Mumbai civic body to address water-logging on railway tracks and other rain-related issues. Shinde said he was a servant of the people.

"All the agencies concerned are geared up to tackle any eventuality. During an emergency (like a flood), people should get immediate attention," he said. The CM also told officials to conduct panchnamas about the loss of crops immediately and ensure that farmers get relief. 

"People should feel that the government and the administration are at their doorsteps," he added. A resident of Thane city, Shinde represents the Kopri Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

