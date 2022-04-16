Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
J&K: 1 Army Personnel Dead In Encounter With Militants At Anantnag

According to a police official, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district which later turned into an encounter after the militants started firing on the forces.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 8:54 pm

Jammu and Kasmir police on Saturday said that an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir killed an Army personnel.

According to the police, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district after receiving a tip off regarding the presence of terrorists in that area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, one army man was killed, the official said. 

He said further details were awaited.

