Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Encounter Between Security Forces And Militants In J&K’s Kulgam Village

Jammu And Kashmir: The officials said that security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam.

3 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Kashmirs Handwara, One Captured Alive
Security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:45 pm

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, a police official said.

During the operation, a contact with the hiding militants was established, which led to a gunfight, he said.

There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the officer said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Militants Police & Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Kulgam Village CASO
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK