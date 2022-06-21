Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Maharashtra Crisis

Who Is Eknath Shinde, Sacked Rebel Leader Who Was Once Sena's Strength In Thane?

The sacked Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with 21 other MLAs is camping in a BJP ruled-Gujarat hotel and has gone incommunicado, sending the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray in tizzy.

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 4:32 pm

A political tumult has erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena sacked Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader. As per reports, Shinde was sacked for rebelling against the party and moving to a hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat with 21 other MLAs, where he has gone incommunicado. 

Shinde’s move has sent alarm bells for the coalition government—Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. 

Who is Eknath Shinde?

The Shiv Sena had elected Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader in November 2019. Shinde is a prominent face in Maharashtra’s Thane district. It was Shinde who played a key role in strengthening Shiv Sena in the region. 

His son, Shrikant Shinde, is also Shiv Sena's Member of Parliament from Kalyan. 

Shinde was named Leader of the Opposition in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP. 

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Shinde has said: "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray". 

"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings," Shinde tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, launched a scathing attack on BJP, saying there was a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra on the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan".

