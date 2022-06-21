Who Is Eknath Shinde, Sacked Rebel Leader Who Was Once Sena's Strength In Thane?

A political tumult has erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena sacked Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader. As per reports, Shinde was sacked for rebelling against the party and moving to a hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat with 21 other MLAs, where he has gone incommunicado.

Shinde’s move has sent alarm bells for the coalition government—Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Who is Eknath Shinde?

The Shiv Sena had elected Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader in November 2019. Shinde is a prominent face in Maharashtra’s Thane district. It was Shinde who played a key role in strengthening Shiv Sena in the region.

His son, Shrikant Shinde, is also Shiv Sena's Member of Parliament from Kalyan.

Shinde was named Leader of the Opposition in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Shinde has said: "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

आम्ही बाळासाहेबांचे कट्टर शिवसैनिक आहोत... बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला हिंदुत्वाची शिकवण दिली आहे.. बाळासाहेबांचे विचार आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण यांच्याबाबत आम्ही सत्तेसाठी कधीही प्रतारणा केली नाही आणि करणार नाही — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 21, 2022

"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings," Shinde tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, launched a scathing attack on BJP, saying there was a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra on the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan".