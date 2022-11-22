Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eighth Apeejay Bengali Lit Fest In Kolkata From Nov 25

Eminent personalities such as Pabitra Sarkar, Himadri Kishore Dasgupta, Ashoke Viswanathan, Samik Bandyopadhyay, Abul Bashar, Rupam Islam, Sujog Bandyopadhyay, Binod Ghosal, Kheyali Dastidar and Mandakranta Sen, among others, will take part in the event.

Apeejay Bengali literary festival will commence
Apeejay Bengali literary festival will commence

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:34 pm

The eighth edition of Apeejay Bengali literary festival will commence here on November 25, a press release said on Tuesday. The three-day Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob will be held fully offline at the century-old iconic Oxford Bookstore on Park Street, after the sixth edition was held online and the seventh in the hybrid mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eminent personalities such as Pabitra Sarkar, Himadri Kishore Dasgupta, Ashoke Viswanathan, Samik Bandyopadhyay, Abul Bashar, Rupam Islam, Sujog Bandyopadhyay, Binod Ghosal, Kheyali Dastidar and Mandakranta Sen, among others, will take part in the event.

CEO of Oxford Bookstore, Swagat Sengupta, said 27 sessions delving deep into topics such as poetry, little magazine, illustration, use of dialects, politics, youth literature, book publishing and editing, journalism and cinema in Bengali literature will be held.

"Celebrating 100 years of Oxford Bookstore, we have suitably chosen it to celebrate books, music, art and films with the finest creative minds of West Bengal," he said. The festival will be streamed live on the official Facebook page of Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Apeejay Bengali Lit Fest Kolkata Oxford Bookstore Park Street Hybrid Mode Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob Offline Covid 19 Pandemic Eminent Personalities
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 